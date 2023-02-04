Mariners' Luis Castillo Won't Pitch in World Baseball Classic
Luis Castillo of the Seattle Mariners won’t pitch in the World Baseball Classic, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Luis Castillo will not pitch in the World Baseball Classic, Jerry Dipoto just said.— Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) February 1, 2023
"It?s a choice that we made together."
The general manager for the Mariners, Jerry Dipoto, stated Friday that Castillo and the team have agreed that having him pitch for the Dominican Republic in the WBC is not in the team’s best interest.
This is the biggest problem with the current WBC schedule. Not all teams want their ace starting pitchers ramping up so quickly. They don’t want to risk injury when the player is not pitching for their organization, especially when they would be on the hook for his salary. The New York Yankees have recently told Luis Severino that they also don’t want him pitching in the WBC.
