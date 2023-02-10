Mavericks G Luka Doncic Likely to Miss Friday vs. Kings by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Per Brad Townsend of Dallas Morning News, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (heel) is likely to miss Friday night’s matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic says he probably won?t return tonight. He?s hoping for Saturday, pic.twitter.com/ZfTOl4A6fw — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 10, 2023

It sounds like we’ll have to wait until Saturday for the Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic backcourt to debut. There were original reports that Doncic would be good to go for this evening’s outing, but Doncic gave the above statement that Townsend recorded following practice. He mentioned he was still feeling some pain in the heel, and it makes sense the team will want to take caution with their franchise player, especially ahead of a back-to-back.

Doncic is averaging a league-leading 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 47 starts this season. Keep an eye out for Doncic’s status heading into Saturday ahead of their rematch with the Kings.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Odds

The Dallas Mavericks are four-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, with the total set at 235, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.