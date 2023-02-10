Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic Expected to Play Friday vs. Kings by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is expected to play Friday against the Sacramento Kings.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic (heel) is expected to make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Sacramento Kings, the debut of the Kyrie Irving-Doncic backcourt, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/4NnfxkUrPg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2023

Doncic has missed the past three games after suffering a right heel contusion in last week’s victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

This will be the 23-year-old’s first game alongside fellow superstar Kyrie Irving, who was acquired in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets this past Sunday. Irving had a successful Mavericks debut Wednesday, scoring a team-high 24 points as Dallas downed the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104.

“You can see how good he is. It’s going to be fun,” said Doncic when asked about playing with Irving.

While there will likely be some early hiccups for Dallas’s backcourt duo, a matchup against Sacramento’s 22nd-ranked defense should help.

Doncic has been spectacular for the Mavs this season, averaging a league-leading 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.2 assists in 47 games.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Mavericks as -1.0 road favorites on the spread and -112 on the moneyline.