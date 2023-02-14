Memphis Grizzlies Futures Odds: Are They a Legit Title Contender? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The most hated team in the NBA now, the villains, are the Memphis Grizzlies, led by Ja Morant. The group constantly takes jabs at opponents in the media, talks the most trash out of any team in the league, and continues to play with an â€œus against themâ€ mentality.

They have taken on-court cheap shots at opposing players and talked trash to champions. Some have even had their posse point guns at stadium employees.

The surprising thing is that the Grizzlies act like they deserve recognition, despite having won nothing at all. They had a second-round exit in six games against the Golden State Warriors last year and barely crack the top five favorites for the Western Conference this year.

The Grizzlies have only made it past the second round once in the history of their franchise. When they did so in 2013, they didn’t win a single game.

This year, however, looks promising. In a turbulent Western Conference, the Grizzlies have a chance to make an extended playoff run, and they boast one of the deepest rosters in the league. When it comes to actually playing basketball, their quality is undeniable.

Everything mentioned above makes Memphis extremely frustrating. You want to cheer for them when you watch them play basketball, as they are the most exciting young team in the NBA. They have one of the best home records in the league at 23-5 and are the number-one ranked defense. They will be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

Morant is a walking highlight reel. The 23-year-old is having a spectacular season with career highs in points, rebounds, and assists per game while leading his team to the best record they have had in years. Jaren Jackson Jr. has taken leaps in 2022-23 and is the heavy favorite (-180) for defensive player of the year.

And at the trade deadline, the team quietly got even better. They added one of the best pure shooters in the league, Luke Kennard.

Memphis Grizzlies -390

Dallas Mavericks +340

New Orleans Pelicans +1900

The Southwest Division is theirs to lose. Memphis has been dominant, with a 6-2 record against divisional opponents this season.

However, -390 is a little too overvalued, with the Dallas Mavericks just 4.5 games behind Memphis. If Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic take the league by storm, that gap can quickly close. With three games remaining between these two teams, Dallas has every chance to catch up and steal the division title.

Phoenix Suns +240

Denver Nuggets +290

Los Angeles Clippers +500

Dallas Mavericks +700

Memphis Grizzlies +750

Poor Memphis was the second favorite to win the Western Conference before the trade deadline. They now sit as fifth favorites and are afterthoughts at +750. This dramatic odds change is primarily because Kevin Durant and Irving joined competitors.

With minimal experience, it will be hard to back this young team winning the conference. The franchise itself has never done it before. However, they have a shot if they can solidify second in the West.

Securing home-court advantage in the second round and having an easier matchup in the first round might be the key to Memphis making a deep playoff run. They have struggled against their conference this season, with a 16-16 record against the West.

Memphis Grizzlies +1900 (9th)

There is no chance I am going anywhere near placing a bet on Memphis to win the whole thing. We saw how they crumbled when faced with adversity against the Warriors last year, and this team’s antics off the court make it clear they have some maturing to do. There is a reason they barely make the top ten to win it all.

That being said, the future can be very exciting for this roster. They are young, clearly respect each other, and produce some of the most exciting basketball in the NBA. At just 23 years old, Morant is one of the best players in the league and will make Memphis competitive for years to come.

Feb. 15 vs. Jazz

Feb. 23 @ 76ers

Feb. 25 vs. Nuggets

The biggest thing Memphis needs to fix over the next month is their intra-conference play. A 16-16 record against the West will not be good enough come playoff time. Thankfully they’ll get to work on that right away, as eight of their next ten games are against Western Conference opponents. They also have three pivotal games against the Mavericks coming up, which could determine the Southwest Division.

Over the next few weeks, Kennard needs to get more involved and brought up to speed, as he’s barely played basketball all season due to injuries. Memphis has struggled shooting, and â€œDuckâ€ can reverse their fortunes. If they focused exclusively on basketball, that would be nice too.

Gaining experience with a deep playoff run this year will be critical to their progression as a team. One thing is for sure: Memphis is still far from reaching its full potential.