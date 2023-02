Milwaukee Bucks vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/28

Date: 02/28/2023 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Milwaukee Bucks Open -5 -110 O 226.5 -110 -215 Current -6.5 -110 230.5 -110 -245 Brooklyn Nets Open +5 -110 U 226.5 -110 +180 Current +6.5 -110 230.5 -110 +200

Milwaukee Bucks Projected Lineups: 1. PF Giannis Antetokounmpo 31.3 Points, 12.0 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists 2. PG Jrue Holiday 19.8 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists 3. C Brook Lopez 14.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Khris Middleton 13.4 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists 5. PF Bobby Portis 14.4 Points, 10.0 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 6. SF Grayson Allen 10.5 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. PG Spencer Dinwiddie 17.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists 2. C Nicolas Claxton 12.6 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists 3. SG Mikal Bridges 17.7 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists 4. SG Cam Thomas 11.3 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 5. SF Cameron Johnson 14.4 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 6. PF Dorian Finney-Smith 8.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 26 PHO -3.5 231.0 104-101 Fri, Feb 24 MIA -6.0 224.0 128-99 Thu, Feb 16 CHI -8.0 230.0 112-100 Tue, Feb 14 BOS -9.5 226.0 131-125 Fri, Feb 10 LAC -2.0 228.5 119-106 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 26 ATL +6.5 233.0 129-127 Fri, Feb 24 CHI +2.0 222.0 131-87 Wed, Feb 15 MIA -2.0 210.5 116-105 Mon, Feb 13 NY +3.0 220.0 124-106 Sat, Feb 11 PHI +2.0 223.0 101-98