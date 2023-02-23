Montana vs. Portland State Postponed on Thursday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Thursday night’s matchup between Montana and Portland State has been postponed, per Montana’s Twitter.

Portland State has been dealing with some travel issues that will keep them from traveling to Missoula. They’ll have to get that squared away quickly with a Saturday night road matchup against Montana State as part of their weekend road trip. This will be something to monitor heading into the weekend to see if the Vikings can get to Bozeman by Saturday.

The bottom four seeds in the Big Sky Tournament are matched up in the first round. With the Vikings currently in sixth place, this game has plenty of implications for the league’s postseason play. The teams have until March 4th, when the Big Sky Tournament tips off, to make this game up.

