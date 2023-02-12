Multi-Million Wager Ensures Bettor In For Super Bowl Heart Attack The bettor is confident in Philly to cover the spread by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

While many NFL bettors use Super Bowl Sunday to place pizza money on low-intensity props, there are others who opt to go into full on heart attack mode.

At least one bettor at Caesars Sportsbook has opted for the latter.

Some three hours before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, Action Network shared that Caesars received a $2.2 million wager on the Eagles to cover the 1.5-point spread. With the industry standard -110 odds, said bettor would earn a cool $4.2 million should it prove to be the case.

? MASSIVE BET ALERT ?



A bettor @CaesarsSports put $2.2 MILLION on Eagles (-1.5) ? pic.twitter.com/fuPzgrbkzO — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) February 12, 2023

It’s not the only seven-figure wager, of course. BetMGM revealed Friday the sportsbook had taken two different wagers of $1.25 million and $1 million, respectively, with both being on the Eagles to win straight up.