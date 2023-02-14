NBA Preview, Picks & Props: Boston Celtics @ Milwaukee Bucks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The top two teams in the Eastern Conference square off Tuesday as the Boston Celtics (41-16) travel to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) in a game that could have major playoff ramifications. Celtics @ Bucks Game Information

Location: Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: TNT

This will be the second meeting between the teams this season, with Boston blowing out the Bucks 139-118 in the initial matchup back on December 25.

The Celtics could be down both their All-Stars as guard Jaylen Brown will miss a third consecutive game due to a facial fracture while forward Jayson Tatum is listed as doubtful with an illness. Point guard Marcus Smart also remains out due to a right ankle sprain.

Former Celtic and current Milwaukee forward Jae Crowder, acquired at the trade deadline, will not make his Bucks debut until after the All-Star break, the team announced Monday. Crowder has yet to play in 2022-23 after expressing frustration over his role while a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Spread: Celtics +8.5 (-110) | Bucks -8.5 (-110)

Celtics +8.5 (-110) | Bucks -8.5 (-110) Moneyline: Celtics (+300) | Bucks (-375)

Celtics (+300) | Bucks (-375) Total: OVER 225.5 (-110) | UNDER 225.5 (-110)

Arguably the hottest team in the NBA, Milwaukee enters Tuesday riding an impressive ten-game winning streak and sits just 1.5 games behind the Celtics for first place in the Eastern Conference. Boston, meanwhile, has earned victories in four straight and six of its last seven.

That said, with Brown ruled out and Tatum unlikely to suit up, it’s difficult to envision the C’s keeping this one close. Alas, I’ll roll with Giannis Antetokounmpo and lay the points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 33.5 Points (-106)

Jrue Holiday OVER 6.5 Assists (+110)

The Greek Freak has topped 33.5 points in seven of his past ten games, including a pair of 50+ point performances. This matchup certainly has blowout potential with the C’s shorthanded, but as he has shown on several occasions, Antetokounmpo doesn’t require a full allotment of minutes to do some serious damage. Give me the OVER.

Jrue Holiday’s 6.5 assists prop is 0.6 below his season average (7.1 APG). The 32-year-old has tallied seven or more assists in three of his past five games, and at plus money, there is certainly value to be had. Give me Holiday OVER 6.5 assists.