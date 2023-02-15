NHL Best Bets: Avalanche vs. Wild Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two Central Division teams fighting for positioning face off tonight, with the Colorado Avalanche visiting the Minnesota Wild.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Avs and Wild are duking it out for the third position in the Central Division. They enter this matchup tied with 61 points, each posting 28 victories on the campaign. This will be the second meeting between the clubs this season, with the Avs doubling up the Wild 6-3 in October. Colorado could be in tough after playing yesterday, but the Wild aren’t playing like a significant threat at the moment.

The Wild are home favorites on the moneyline at -124, while the Avalanche are underdogs at +108. The Avs are 6-2-2 over their last ten games, while the Wild are 3-6-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Avs are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev, while the Wild have confirmed that Marc-Andre Fleury will be between the pipes. The Avs netminder has a 21-12-4 record with a .917 save percentage. Meanwhile, the veteran Fleury is 16-12-3 with a .902 save percentage.

It’s hard to give Colorado a significant edge because o the back-to-back, which explains why they are underdogs. Still, the plus-money value the Avs are presenting is too juicy to pass up.

Best Bet: Avalanche moneyline (+108)

Even though the Avalanche has superstar talent, the results haven’t materialized, mainly due to injuries, while the Wild have also struggled, which sets tonight’s total at a conservative six. The Avs have scored six or more goals in three of their last five games, while the Wild have seen that in just one. With the earlier high-scoring affair between these clubs, there’s likely some value in looking toward the over six at +100.

Best Bet: Over six (+100)

There’s a lot of high-quality talent on the Avs, which helps us find value in tonight’s matchup. Nathan MacKinnon is one of the game’s elite forwards, tallying 60 points in 41 games. MacKinnon also leads the Avs with four goals and seven points over their last five games. This is a matchup that MacKinnon has notoriously faired well in, and there’s value in backing him to light the lamp at +110.

Best Prop: Nathan MacKinnon to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+110)