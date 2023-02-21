NHL Best Bets: Canadiens vs. Devils Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams headed in opposite directions will collide tonight, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the New Jersey Devils.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Canadiens and Devils have different goals, with the Habs focused on acquiring more young talent and building through the draft, while the Devils have postseason aspirations. This will be the second of three games between these clubs, as the Devils beat the Habs 5-1 in their first matchup.

The Canadiens have lost two straight games, posting a 4-5-1 record over their last ten, while the Devils have won two in a row and are 7-2-1 over that stretch.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Canadiens have confirmed Sam Montembeault will be between the pipes, while the Devils should start Vitek Vanecek. The Habs netminder has an 11-11-2 record with a .906 save percentage, while Vanecek is 24-5-3 with a .917 save percentage. It’s hard not to give the Devils an edge everywhere, especially in goal.

The Habs have shown a lot of heart over their last stretch, considering how many minor leaguers are dressing nightly. The Devils have too much talent and should take advantage tonight. As a result, backing the Devils to win by multiple goals on the puck line has value at -140.

Best Bet: Devils Puck Line -1.5 (-140)

The previous matchup saw a combined six goals scored. Tonight’s total is set at 6.5, with the over priced at -102 and the under at -120. The Habs struggle to score goals and keep them out of their net, while the Devils are a top-five team in both categories. Over the Canadiens’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Devils have seen that in just one. With their previous matchup and recent trends, we have no problem backing the under 6.5 at -120.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

One Devils’ player that stands out tonight is Jesper Bratt. He has been an undercover star for the Devils, tallying 54 points in 56 games. Bratt is currently priced at +192 to score, and there’s a lot to love about that price against a weak Canadiens team.

Best Prop: Jesper Bratt to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+192)