NHL Best Bets: Canucks vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

There’s a lot to like about the red-hot New York Islanders as they get set to play host to the lowly Vancouver Canucks tonight.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Since making a trade for Bo Horvat and signing him to a contract extension, the New York Islanders have been among the NHL’s hottest teams. The Isles have picked up four straight victories and own a 4-4-2 record over their last ten. Horvat’s former team, the Canucks, are in a downward spiral, posting a 3-6-1 record over that same stretch.

The Islanders are priced as sizable home favorites on the moneyline at -235, while the Canucks are +190. This is the year’s second meeting between these clubs, with the first seeing the Islanders win 6-2 on the road.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Canucks are expected to start Collin Delia, while the Islanders should do the same with Ilya Sorokin. The Canucks netminder has a 6-3-1 record with a .893 save percentage, while Sorokin has a 17-16-4 record with a .926 save percentage. With this goalie matchup, it’s difficult not to give the Isles a sizable advantage in the net.

The Islanders are streaking and appear reenergized after making a huge trade. There’s likely some value in expecting the Islanders to pick up a multi-goal victory tonight.

Best Bet: Islanders Puck Line (+110)

The Islanders and Canucks are polar opposites. New York struggles to score goals, while the Canucks have issues keeping them out. Still, the Islanders didn’t have an issue scoring in their first matchup, finding the back of the net six times. Over the Canucks’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in all five, while the Isles have seen that in zero of five. It’s difficult seeing them repeat the game script from their previous meeting, so side with the under 6.5 at -118.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-118)

Bo Horvat found the back of the net for the first time in his new uniform the last time out, which should increase his confidence. He’s putting together a career year and is fresh off signing an eight-year extension. Horvat has 32 goals in 51 games and is priced at an appetizing +152 to light the lamp tonight.

Best Prop: Bo Horvat to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+152)