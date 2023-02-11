NHL Best Bets: Devils vs. Wild Game Picks by SportsGrid 35 minutes ago

The Minnesota Wild and New Jersey Devils are headed in different directions as they lock horns in the North Star State.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Devils have continued their strong regular season, posting three straight victories and an 8-1-1 record over their last ten games. On the other hand, the Wild are in a downward spiral, losing three straight and owning a 4-6 record over that same stretch. Minnesota isn’t a bad team, but they’ve been struggling offensively, which has been a significant reason for this slump.

There’s a fishy line set for this matchup, which has us wondering if we’re looking at it properly. The Devils are playing better at the moment but are underdogs here. The Wild are -134 on the moneyline, while the Devils are +112.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Devils are expected to start Vitek Vanecek, while the Wild have confirmed that Filip Gustavsson will be between the pipes. The Devils’ netminder has an impressive 22-5-2 record with a .916 save percentage. Gustavsson has also been solid, with an 11-8-1 record with a .923 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant edge one way or the other, so consider this a wash.

Despite questions about the Devils’ price, we like the value they’re presenting. New Jersey’s plus-money price is too hard to ignore, so we’re siding with the visitors tonight.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (+112)

There aren’t many flaws with the New Jersey Devils’ current roster. They sit in the top ten in goals scored and allowed per game, demonstrating they deserve their spot in the standings. The Wild have been significantly better defensively than offensively, which could be a factor tonight. Over the Devils’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in two, while the Wild have seen that in just one. Both teams are capable of offense, but there’s too much value in the under six at -115 to pass it up.

Best Bet: Under six (-115)

With Devils star forward Jack Hughes getting injured, the team will have to rely more on its scoring depth over the next stretch of games. Devils captain Nico Hischier has been putting up some excellent numbers recently. The Swiss forward has 47 points in 50 games and is a dominant two-way threat. With Hughes out, Hischier will be tasked with more than just shutting down opposing top lines. Hischier has found the twine 21 times this year, and he’s completely undervalued to score tonight at +200. As a result, this is one of our favorite plays on the board.

Best Prop: Nico Hischier to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+200)