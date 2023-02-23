NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Devils Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams looking to continue their strong regular seasons will collide tonight, with the New Jersey Devils playing host to the Los Angeles Kings.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Expectations weren’t sky-high for the Kings or Devils entering the season, but both have performed admirably and are comfortably occupying playoff positions. This will be the second meeting of the year between the clubs, which previously saw the Devils pick up a convincing 5-2 victory on the road. The Devils are listed as home favorites on the moneyline at -140, while the Kings are at +116.

The Kings have been playing better than the Devils lately, posting a 7-2-1 record over their last ten games. It has also been an excellent stretch for the Devils, sitting 6-3-1 over that same sample size.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Kings are expected to start Pheonix Copley, while the Devils should do the same with Vitek Vanecek. The Kings netminder has a 17-4-1 record with a .904 save percentage. Vanecek has been even better, with a 24-6-3 record and a .914 save percentage.

The Devils are coming off an embarrassing loss against the lowly Montreal Canadiens, so it’s difficult seeing them put together two lackluster games in a row. The Kings have been playing well, but the Devils should find a way to come out on top in this matchup.

Best Bet: Devils moneyline (-140)

The Devils sit in the top ten in both goals scored and allowed per game. The Kings are hovering around the top ten in goals scored per game but have struggled in the goals allowed department. The earlier matchup saw them combine for seven goals, and the line for tonight is set at 6.5. Over the Kings’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Devils have seen that in two. We expect a tighter game than last time, so we’re happy to side with the under.

Best Bet: Under 6.5 (-120)

Although there isn’t a plethora of superstar talent in this matchup, that doesn’t mean there aren’t value plays to target. Jack Hughes put together a multi-point effort when these teams met earlier, and he’s slowly getting his feet back under him after missing some time due to injury. There’s a lot to love about Hughes’s season, which has seen him tally 35 goals in 53 games. Hughes will play a significant role offensively and should be looked at to score in this matchup.

Best Prop: Jack Hughes to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+112)