NHL Best Bets: Lightning vs. Coyotes Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams on opposite ends of the spectrum are set to collide, with the Tampa Bay Lightning paying a visit to the Arizona Coyotes.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

This will be the second game in as many nights for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who took down the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche yesterday. The Lightning are playing well and challenging for the second position in the Atlantic Division. Even after playing last night, the Lightning are still listed as sizable favorites on the moneyline tonight at -250, while the Coyotes are priced at +202.

The Lightning enter this contest on a hot streak, winning three straight games and going 6-3-1 over their last ten, while the Coyotes are 4-3-3. This will be the second meeting of the season between the two, the first seeing the Lightning win 5-3.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Lightning are expected to start Brian Elliott, while the Coyotes should do the same with Karel Vejmelka. The Lightning backup has a 9-3-1 record with a .898 save percentage, while Vejmelka is 15-17-5 with a .906 save percentage. The Coyotes should have the edge in the net, but the Lightning are the better team.

Even with Tampa Bay having played last night, it’s hard to trust the Coyotes. There’s always the chance they can play spoiler, but the Lightning are a veteran group and should be able to do enough to cover on the puck line.

Best Bet: Lightning Puck Line -1.5 (+102)

The previous matchup between these clubs saw them combine for eight goals, which is interesting considering how strong the Lightning are offensively and how lackluster the Coyotes are. Tampa Bay sits with the fourth-highest scoring offense, while the Coyotes are 29th. Over the Lightning’s last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Coyotes have seen that in two. With the Lightning projected to start their backup, don’t be surprised if a plethora of goals are scored tonight.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-120)

There’s a lot of star talent on the Lightning. Brayden Point has led the Lightning at both ends of the ice, tallying 60 points in 53 games and leading the club with three goals over their last five contests. The Coyotes won’t offer a significant obstacle, so there’s value in backing Point to score at +114.

Best Prop: Brayden Point to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+114)