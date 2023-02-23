NHL Best Bets: Oilers vs. Penguins Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two of the NHL’s most elite talents are set to collide tonight, with the Edmonton Oilers visiting the struggling Pittsburgh Penguins.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Not often do you get to see two of the game’s best go head-to-head, but that’s what’s set for tonight with Connor McDavid taking on Sidney Crosby. The Penguins star has done an excellent job passing the torch to McDavid, who’s still looking for his first career Stanley Cup. This will be the second meeting of the season between these clubs, with the previous matchup seeing the Oilers double up the Penguins 6-3.

There hasn’t been much to get excited about with either of these clubs recently. The Penguins have slipped out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference and have been struggling of late, which has seen them post a 4-5-1 record over their last ten games amid three straight losses. Edmonton hasn’t been much better over that stretch, where they own a 4-1-5 record.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Oilers are expected to start Jack Campbell, while the Penguins should do the same with Tristan Jarry. The Oilers’ netminder has a 17-8-4 record with a .887 save percentage. Jarry is returning from an injury and will be making his second start since returning. He has a 16-6-5 record with a .920 save percentage.

The Penguins may have the advantage in goal, but they haven’t done an excellent job supporting their goaltenders. It’s been a mess in multiple facets of their game, and Edmonton should take advantage. As a result, we’re happy to target the Oilers on the moneyline at -110.

Best Bet: Oilers moneyline (-110)

These teams brought the offense in their first meeting, combining for nine goals. We’re set to see another high total for this matchup at seven, with the over priced at -130 and the under at +106. The Oilers boast the NHL’s highest-scoring offense, while the Pens are slightly above the middle of the pack. Over the Oilers’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in four, while the Pens have seen that in just two. We already saw them put together an offensive affair in their first meeting, so we’re expecting similar fireworks tonight.

Best Bet: Over seven (-106)

There’s a ton of star talent in this matchup, which is one reason we’re expecting another high-scoring battle. Leon Draisaitl leads the club with five goals over their last five games. He has 34 goals in 56 games and boasts immense upside in this matchup.

Best Prop: Leon Draisaitl to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+110)