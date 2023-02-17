NHL Best Bets: Penguins vs. Islanders Game Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Two Metropolitan Division teams are set to collide tonight, with the Pittsburgh Penguins paying a visit to the New York Islanders.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

These two have played many tight games over the years, and tonight’s should be no different. This will be the second meeting of the season between the clubs, with the Islanders beating the Pens 5-1 in December. Even though that was a lopsided affair, there’s not much difference between either team’s moneyline prices. The Islanders are slight favorites at -113, while the Pens are at -106.

Both have been mediocre lately, with the Pens 5-2-3 over their last ten games, while the Islanders are 4-4-2. These teams are fighting for an Eastern Conference playoff spot, and the two points would go a long way.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Pens are expected to start Casey DeSmith, while the Islanders should do the same with Ilya Sorokin. The Pens netminder has a 10-11-4 record with a .907 save percentage, while Sorokin is 17-17-5 with a sparkling .923 save percentage. The Islanders should enjoy a sizable advantage in goal tonight.

There’s not much separating these teams in the standings, but with Sorokin in net for the Islanders, we’re comfortable siding with the home side’s moneyline at -113.

Best Bet: Islanders moneyline (-113)

Pittsburgh is a middle-of-the-pack team in goals scored and allowed per game. While the Islanders have struggled to score, they sit eighth in goals allowed. Their previous matchup saw six goals, and tonight’s total is also set at six. Over the Penguins’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in three, while the Isles have seen that in just two. This game could have future playoff implications, so expect a low-scoring affair. Take the under six at -124.

Best Bet: Under six (-124)

Even though the Islanders lack offensive star power, there is still some value in one of their forwards to score. Brock Nelson has 52 points in 57 games and is a threat on any given slate. Since we’re expecting a tight affair, we like Nelson’s value in this matchup, with his price set at an appetizing +180.

Best Prop: Brock Nelson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+180)