NHL Best Bets: Red Wings vs. Canucks Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Detroit Red Wings look to continue their positive stretch of play when they visit the Vancouver Canucks from Rogers Arena.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

The Red Wings are in a much different spot than Vancouver, trying to shift out of their rebuild. There have been some bright spots, but it’s unlikely the Red Wings will qualify for the postseason. The Canucks have been a disappointment, and the organization will need to make changes since they refuse to accept that a rebuild is required.

The Red Wings are 5-4-1 over their last ten games, winning two straight, while the Canucks are 3-6-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Red Wings are expected to start Ville Husso, while the Canucks should counter with Spencer Martin. The Red Wings netminder has a 19-12-5 record with a .903 save percentage, while Martin is 11-15-1 with a .871 save percentage.

The Canucks aren’t good, and it’s hard to understand why they’re listed as slight home favorites. The Red Wings are bringing more to the table at the moment, and there’s more value in backing their moneyline odds tonight.

Best Bet: Red Wings moneyline (+104)

The Canucks score at a top-ten rate, but their biggest issue has been keeping pucks out of their net, sitting second-last. Even though the Red Wings don’t boast a ferocious offense, they still have some highly skilled players up front that can make you pay on any given slate. Over the Red Wings’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in three, while the Canucks have seen that in all five. With the two previously combining for seven goals, it’s hard to avoid siding with the over 6.5 at -134.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-134)

This is a young Red Wings roster, despite some offseason veteran signings. They have an interesting decision heading into the trade deadline, with Dylan Larkin remaining unsigned for next season. Larkin has 48 points in 50 games and leads the club with three goals over their last five games. This a good matchup for him against a Canucks team that struggles to keep pucks out of their net. Backing Larkin to score has some value at +150.

Best Prop: Dylan Larkin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+150)