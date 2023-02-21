NHL Best Bets: Red Wings vs. Capitals Game Picks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Two teams fighting to get into a playoff position collide tonight, with the Detroit Red Wings visiting the Washington Capitals.

The Eastern Conference playoff picture is wide open at the bottom, with the Red Wings and Capitals still in the running. This will be the third and final meeting of the season between these clubs, with Detroit posting a 3-1 victory on November 3 and the Capitals winning 4-3 on December 19. The Capitals are currently listed as the home favorites at -156 on the moneyline, while the Red Wings are the underdogs at +130.

Washington has struggled of late, putting a damper on their playoff hopes. The Capitals have lost four straight and sit 3-7 over their last ten. The Red Wings are headed in the opposite direction, posting a 7-3 record over that period.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the visiting Red Wings are expected to start Ville Husso, while the Capitals should counter with Darcy Kuemper. The Red Wings netminder has been solid, posting a 21-13-5 record with a .904 save percentage. Kuemper has also exceeded expectations in his first season with the Caps, posting a 16-17-4 record with a .914 save percentage.

The Capitals are currently not playing well and running into a Detroit team on a hot streak. Considering the Red Wings are also plus-money on the moneyline at +130, it’s hard to look away from that value.

Best Bet: Red Wings moneyline (+130)

The previous two matchups were very different, one combining for four goals and the other seeing seven. Neither team is strong in the goal-scoring department, with the Red Wings sitting at 18th and the Capitals at 22nd. Over the Red Wings’ last five games, they’ve seen six or more goals scored in all five, while the Capitals have seen that in just one. Since we expect the Red Wings’ hot streak to continue, we’ll side with the over six at -118.

Best Bet: Over six (-118)

Although there isn’t much high-end talent on either side, Dylan Larkin has continued to put up significant numbers in a contract year. He plays an important role in the offense and is one of the main reasons the club is in the playoff hunt. Larkin leads the club with six goals and five assists over the Red Wings’ last five games and is priced at +215 to score tonight.

Best Prop: Dylan Larkin to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+215)