NHL Best Bets: Sabres vs. Kings Game Picks

The Buffalo Sabres are looking to get back in the win column when they visit Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The Sabres have found some consistency in the new year but are still outside the playoff picture. This is a young core, and it will take some time, but many promising pieces can make a difference in the organization. Their opponent tonight is the Kings, who are looking to get back into the postseason for a consecutive season.

Earlier this season, the Sabres put a beatdown on the Kings 6-0, but Los Angeles enters tonight as a home favorite at -154 on the moneyline. Buffalo has a 5-3-2 record over their last ten games, while the Kings are 5-4-1.

Looking toward the projected goalie matchup, the Sabres are expected to start Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, while the Kings should counter with Pheonix Copley. The Sabres netminder has a 13-7-2 record with a .895 save percentage, while Copley is 16-3-1 with a .901 save percentage. It’s hard to give a significant advantage to either goalie, but Luukkonen is the more highly touted of the two.

Even though it’s just one game, the Sabres dominated the Kings earlier this season, and they’ve played well of late. With the value they’re presenting as plus-money underdogs, it’s hard to fade them.

Best Bet: Sabres moneyline (+128)

The Sabres and Kings share a lot of similarities. Buffalo boasts the third-highest scoring offense, while LA is 13th. These teams run into problems in the goals allowed department, where they both sit in the bottom third of the NHL. Over the Sabres’ last five games, they’ve seen seven or more goals scored in two, while the Kings have seen that in four. The Sabres showed no problem scoring on the Kings, so expect more offense from the home side. As a result, the over has value at -132.

Best Bet: Over 6.5 (-132)

The Buffalo Sabres have seen significant progress from one of the NHL’s breakout stars. Tage Thompson has found himself among the NHL’s elite goal scorers, leading the team with 35 goals in 51 games. His combination of size and skill is unique, and there’s value in backing him on nearly any slate. The Kings don’t pose a significant defensive threat, so there’s value in backing Thompson to light the lamp tonight at +150.

Best Prop: Tage Thompson to Record Over 0.5 Goals (+150)