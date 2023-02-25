NHL Trade Deadline: 5 Potential Landing Spots for Patrick Kane by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

One of the hottest topics around NHL circles ahead of the trade deadline is whether or not Patrick Kane will be moved to a contending team.

It hasn’t been a prototypical Kane-like season where he’s struggled at times and dealt with injuries, but there’s no doubt he can still help a team with his Stanley Cup-winning pedigree and high skill level.

Kane has still tallied 45 points in 54 games and has been on a recent hot streak, which has seen him record ten points over his past four games.

Below, we’ll dive into five potential landing spots for Kane ahead of the March 3 trade deadline.

1. New York Rangers

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Reports have indicated that the New York Rangers are the preferred destination for Kane, but there will have to be some movement from the Rangers for that fit to work. With a no-movement clause, Kane and his camp control all the cards, meaning he can force the Chicago Blackhawks’ hand and push for a move to Broadway.

2. Dallas Stars

It’s no secret that the Dallas Stars have been looking for someone to play on Tyler Seguin’s wing. Dallas has been one of the top teams in the West, and they can add if they choose to do so. Whether the price for Kane makes sense is another story for them, but playing alongside Seguin certainly would have some appeal for the former Hart trophy winner.

3. Vegas Golden Knights

After Mark Stone was placed on LTIR, the Vegas Golden Knights have nearly $10 million in cap space to play with ahead of the trade deadline. One thing’s for sure, the Golden Knights aren’t afraid to make a splash and go for exactly what they want, meaning if Kane is in the sights of general manager Kelly McCrimmon, don’t be surprised if Vegas ultimately lands the future Hall of Fame winger.

4. Edmonton Oilers

Picture this. A top powerplay unit consists of Patrick Kane, Connor McDavid, and Leon Draisaitl. Good luck to whichever defenders and goalies have to go up against that. After making it to the conference finals last season, adding a player like Kane could be exactly what puts this Edmonton Oilers team over the top. The Oilers appear interested, but can they clear the type of cap space needed to make a deal like this work? That’s certainly a question many teams are asking with Kane’s $10,500,000 cap hit.

5. Carolina Hurricanes

After Max Pacioretty went down with a season-ending injury, the Hurricanes have been looking for more scoring help. They are reportedly prepared to pay the price for one of the top scorers available. It’s unknown if Kane would fit in one of the more defensive-minded systems in the NHL, but that doesn’t mean Carolina lacks scoring ability. A spot on the top line would help create some offense and give them a piece they’re clearly missing, but we’re not so sure this is the best fit and have doubts about this move. A player like Timo Meier might make more sense for Carolina.