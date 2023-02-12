Packers Open to Trading Aaron Rodgers if he Requests a Trade by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Aaron Rodgers saga has taken another turn.

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly been interested in moving on from their franchise cornerstone this offseason; however, the NFC North also-rans are waiting on a request from Rodgers after he completes his four-day isolation stay.

Rodgers is considering returning to Green Bay, requesting a trade, or retiring altogether.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will soon enter the darkness, going into isolation to makes a decision. If he wants a trade, GB will work with him to facilitate it, sources say. Teams have already inquired.



It?s all in Rodgers hands. Story with @TomPelissero: https://t.co/8UGk3FoaPD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2023

Over the past 18 years, Rodgers has become synonymous with the Packers. The former first-round pick led the team to a title at Super Bowl XLV, capturing four MVP awards and being named to ten Pro Bowls.

Still, Rodgers had the worst statistical campaign of his career in 2022 and failed to lead Green Bay to the postseason.

Jordan Love was drafted as a potential replacement for Rodgers and has been effective in limited action. The former UCLA Bruin will take the reigns if Rodgers requests a trade.

The uncertainty under center isn’t impacting the Packers in the 2024 Super Bowl market, as FanDuel Sportsbook has Green Bay priced at +2500 to win next year’s title.