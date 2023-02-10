Packers WR Christian Watson Talks Rough Start, Rodgers/Love Situation by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

To say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson endured a rollercoaster rookie campaign would be an understatement. After struggling mightily through the first half of the season, Watson emerged as Green Bay’s most explosive wideout, the highlight being a 107-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. The 23-year-old finished the year with 41 receptions for 611 yards and seven touchdowns.

Watson’s season is even more impressive considering it began on the lowest of lows – a dropped pass from quarterback Aaron Rodgers on what would have been a surefire 75-yard touchdown in his NFL debut. The miscue, admittedly, impacted the former North Dakota State star’s confidence.

“It was definitely tough at the beginning of the season, starting like that, going through that,” said Watson to SportsGrid. “I obviously let down the team, let down Aaron…I was definitely thinking about it for a while.”

Watson eventually put that drop behind him and enters 2023 as the No. 1 option in the passing game. That said, who will ultimately be throwing him the football remains a question mark, with Rodgers the subject of trade talks/retirement, potentially thrusting three-year backup Jordan Love into the starting job.

So, does Watson have a preference? Not exactly.

“Obviously, love 12,” said Watson. “Would do anything to continue to play football with him. But I also love Jordan Love. I’ve caught with J-Love in practice quite a bit.”

Boasting immense talent, Watson looks like a safe bet to build on last year’s success regardless of who is under center.