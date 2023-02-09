Padres Sign SP Yu Darvish to 6-Year, $108 Million Extension by SportsGrid 36 minutes ago

Yu Darvish will presumably call San Diego home for the remainder of his MLB career.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Padres have signed Darvish to a six-year, $108 million extension.

The deal begins this year and runs through the 2028 campaign, when Darvish will be 42.

The 36-year-old, who was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, was solid for San Diego in 2022, posting a 16-8 record with a 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 197:37 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 194.2 innings (30 starts). He continued to perform well in the postseason, recording a 2.88 ERA in four starts as the Padres advanced to the National League Championship Series.

San Diego acquired Darvish in a trade following the 2020 season, in which he finished runner-up in NL Cy Young voting.

The five-time All-Star has also enjoyed stints with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Padres holding the fifth-best World Series odds at +1000.