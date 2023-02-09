Padres Sign SP Yu Darvish to 6-Year, $108 Million Extension
Yu Darvish will presumably call San Diego home for the remainder of his MLB career.
According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Padres have signed Darvish to a six-year, $108 million extension.
Right-hander Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a six-year, $108 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal starts this season and runs through 2028, when Darvish will be 42.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 9, 2023
The deal begins this year and runs through the 2028 campaign, when Darvish will be 42.
The 36-year-old, who was scheduled to become a free agent after this season, was solid for San Diego in 2022, posting a 16-8 record with a 3.10 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and a 197:37 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 194.2 innings (30 starts). He continued to perform well in the postseason, recording a 2.88 ERA in four starts as the Padres advanced to the National League Championship Series.
San Diego acquired Darvish in a trade following the 2020 season, in which he finished runner-up in NL Cy Young voting.
The five-time All-Star has also enjoyed stints with the Texas Rangers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Padres holding the fifth-best World Series odds at +1000.