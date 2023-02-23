Panthers Send Spencer Knight Down to AHL by SportsGrid 55 minutes ago

The Florida Panthers’ official website reports that the team has sent Spencer Knight to the American Hockey League.

Knight has had a rollercoaster of a season. He started the campaign as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky and may have been on his way to replacing him until an upper-body injury took him out of the lineup. Once Knight returned, he wasn’t the same. Couple that with Bobrovsky playing well, and there just wasn’t much playing time for Knight. Playing time could be the reason why the team sent him to Charlotte. Meanwhile, Alex Lyon will serve as Bobrovsky’s backup.

The Panthers hold the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference but have played several more games than just about every team in their rearview mirror. This may be why the Panthers’ over/under for points is 91.5 over (-120), under (-106).