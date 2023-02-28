Patriot League Tournament Preview & Betting Guide: Colgate's Tournament to Lose by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Patriot League Tournament Preview & Betting Guide:

If you have followed the Patriot League in recent seasons, you’d be aware that the conference tournament has not had the madness you’d come to expect in recent years. The Colgate Raiders have dominated, taking home three of the past four conference titles. Can they be dethroned in 2023? To prepare, we will discuss the favorite, a dark horse, and the best bet that we think could go dancing on the league’s behalf.

Patriot League Tournament Dates & Sites

Dates: February 28, March 2nd, 5th, & 8th

Location: Campus Sites

Championship Game Details: Wednesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m. ET – CBS Sports Network

Patriot League Tournament Winner Odds

Colgate: -200

Navy: +380

Lehigh: +1200

+1200 Army: +1500

Boston University: +1500

+1500 Lafayette: +2500

+2500 American: +5500

+5500 Loyola (MD): +5500

+5500 Bucknell: +13000

+13000 Holy Cross: +20000 Favorite: Colgate -200

There has not been a more dominant team within their conference over the past three seasons than Colgate. The Raiders have won 44 of their 48 conference games since the 2020-21 campaign started. Head coach Matt Langel has shown to be incredible at recruiting elite three-point shooters and keeping them out of the transfer portal. This consistency and success at the mid-major level is unprecedented, making them so difficult to take down in league play. It will take a near-perfect effort from someone to knock off Colgate this week.

Dark Horse: Army +1500

With Colgate as the overwhelming favorite and Navy as their greatest challenger, it leaves Army as the best of the rest. The Black Knights suffered a narrow two-point loss when Colgate visited them this season and were scrappy in a seven-point road loss. Outside of Navy, they are likely the only offense in the Patriot League that could conceivably keep up with Colgate’s firepower. The +1500 price feels too long here, and it might be worth a sprinkle. If they can knock off Colgate, you will have a golden ticket with plenty of opportunity to move off of it.

Best Bet: Colgate -200

It’s a ridiculous price to lay, but Colgate is just head and shoulders above the rest in this league. It feels forced trying to find another team to bet on in this market after the Raiders have suffered just four losses to the opposition in the past three seasons. They will play every tournament game at home, giving the Raiders an even greater advantage. Don’t break the bank when laying this number, but it’s the best bet on the board, even at -200.

All NCAA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.