Patriots WR Matthew Slater to Return for 16th Season

Per the team’s website, New England Patriots wide receiver Matthew Slater has announced he will return to the team for his 16th NFL season.

If there is a non-kicker special teamer that has any chance at making the Hall of Fame someday, it’s likely Matthew Slater. The 37-year-old has famously made a career strictly playing on special teams, notching just three offensive touches in his entire career. He also ranks second in franchise history with 223 total games played.

He has ten Pro Bowl selections and is a 12-time team captain in his 15-year career. The only active players with as many Pro Bowl selections in 2022 were Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. We’ll see if Slater can make it an 11th Pro Bowl in 2023.

