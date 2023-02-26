Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 02/26/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Phoenix Suns
|Open
|+4
|-110
|O 225.5
|-110
|+144
|Current
|+3.5
|-108
|230
|-110
|+136
|Milwaukee Bucks
|Open
|-4
|-110
|U 225.5
|-110
|-172
|Current
|-3.5
|-112
|230
|-110
|-162
Projected Lineups:
Phoenix Suns
|1.
|SG
|Devin Booker
|26.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
|2.
|C
|Deandre Ayton
|18.7 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
|3.
|PG
|Chris Paul
|13.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
|4.
|SG
|Josh Okogie
|6.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Torrey Craig
|7.8 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Cameron Payne
|12.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
Milwaukee Bucks
|1.
|PG
|Jrue Holiday
|19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Bobby Portis
|14.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|3.
|C
|Brook Lopez
|14.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Khris Middleton
|13.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Grayson Allen
|10.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Pat Connaughton
|8.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Phoenix Suns
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 24
|OKC
|-8.5
|227.5
|124-115
|Thu, Feb 16
|LAC
|-0.5
|222.0
|116-107
|Tue, Feb 14
|SAC
|-2.5
|233.5
|120-109
|Fri, Feb 10
|IND
|+2.5
|231.0
|117-104
|Thu, Feb 09
|ATL
|+8.0
|227.5
|116-107
Milwaukee Bucks
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Feb 24
|MIA
|-6.0
|224.0
|128-99
|Thu, Feb 16
|CHI
|-8.0
|230.0
|112-100
|Tue, Feb 14
|BOS
|-9.5
|226.0
|131-125
|Fri, Feb 10
|LAC
|-2.0
|228.5
|119-106
|Thu, Feb 09
|LAL
|-8.0
|234.5
|115-106
Betting Insights:
Milwaukee Bucks
- 19-11 (.633) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
- 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
Phoenix Suns
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 6-12 (.333) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023