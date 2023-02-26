Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26
Date: 02/26/2023
Time: 01:00 PM
Venue: Fiserv Forum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Phoenix Suns  Open +4   -110   O 225.5   -110   +144  
 Current +3.5   -108   230   -110   +136  
Milwaukee Bucks  Open -4   -110   U 225.5   -110   -172  
 Current -3.5   -112   230   -110   -162  
Projected Lineups:

Phoenix Suns

1. SG  Devin Booker   26.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. C  Deandre Ayton   18.7 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
3. PG  Chris Paul   13.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists
4. SG  Josh Okogie   6.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  Torrey Craig   7.8 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PG  Cameron Payne   12.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists

 

Milwaukee Bucks

1. PG  Jrue Holiday   19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PF  Bobby Portis   14.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
3. C  Brook Lopez   14.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
4. SF  Khris Middleton   13.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SF  Grayson Allen   10.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SG  Pat Connaughton   8.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Phoenix Suns

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 24 OKC -8.5 227.5 124-115
Thu, Feb 16 LAC -0.5 222.0 116-107
Tue, Feb 14 SAC -2.5 233.5 120-109
Fri, Feb 10 IND +2.5 231.0 117-104
Thu, Feb 09 ATL +8.0 227.5 116-107

 

Milwaukee Bucks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 24 MIA -6.0 224.0 128-99
Thu, Feb 16 CHI -8.0 230.0 112-100
Tue, Feb 14 BOS -9.5 226.0 131-125
Fri, Feb 10 LAC -2.0 228.5 119-106
Thu, Feb 09 LAL -8.0 234.5 115-106
Betting Insights:

Milwaukee Bucks

  • 19-11 (.633) against the spread at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • 5-0 (1.000) at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023

Phoenix Suns

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 6-12 (.333) on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

