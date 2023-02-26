Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/26

Date: 02/26/2023 Time: 01:00 PM Venue: Fiserv Forum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Phoenix Suns Open +4 -110 O 225.5 -110 +144 Current +3.5 -108 230 -110 +136 Milwaukee Bucks Open -4 -110 U 225.5 -110 -172 Current -3.5 -112 230 -110 -162

Phoenix Suns Projected Lineups: 1. SG Devin Booker 26.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists 2. C Deandre Ayton 18.7 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists 3. PG Chris Paul 13.7 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 9.0 Assists 4. SG Josh Okogie 6.5 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists 5. SF Torrey Craig 7.8 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 6. PG Cameron Payne 12.2 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists Milwaukee Bucks 1. PG Jrue Holiday 19.5 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists 2. PF Bobby Portis 14.5 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 3. C Brook Lopez 14.6 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists 4. SF Khris Middleton 13.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists 5. SF Grayson Allen 10.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 6. SG Pat Connaughton 8.5 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Phoenix Suns DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 24 OKC -8.5 227.5 124-115 Thu, Feb 16 LAC -0.5 222.0 116-107 Tue, Feb 14 SAC -2.5 233.5 120-109 Fri, Feb 10 IND +2.5 231.0 117-104 Thu, Feb 09 ATL +8.0 227.5 116-107 Last 5 Against The Spread: Milwaukee Bucks DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Feb 24 MIA -6.0 224.0 128-99 Thu, Feb 16 CHI -8.0 230.0 112-100 Tue, Feb 14 BOS -9.5 226.0 131-125 Fri, Feb 10 LAC -2.0 228.5 119-106 Thu, Feb 09 LAL -8.0 234.5 115-106