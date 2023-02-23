Predators Ryan Johansen has Surgery Wednesday by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports that Ryan Johansen of the Nashville Predators underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Johansen suffered the injury late in the second period of the Predators’ 5-4 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. He had to be helped off the ice and was on crutches in a walking boot after the game. The Predators have yet to announce the exact nature of the injury, but Johansen is expected to be out of the lineup for the next 12 weeks. That would indicate that the next time we will see Johansen is next season unless the Predators were to make a deep playoff run.

