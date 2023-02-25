Rangers' Jacob deGrom Completes Bullpen Session by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jacob deGrom completed a bullpen for the Texas Rangers, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reports.

Jacob deGrom threw a little over 20 fastballs off a mound at relatively low intensity and said he felt good. He threw a lot before reporting to camp and thinks he has enough time to build up for the start of the season.



?It was a small step, but a step in the right direction.? pic.twitter.com/U28a9PabrW — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) February 23, 2023

The bullpen consisted of about 20 fastballs but not at full velocity. Still, this is a good first step for deGrom, and he came through without any problems.

The Cactus League schedule started Friday, but the Rangers have not stated when deGrom would make his first appearance, just that it’s unlikely to be until the second week of March at the earliest.

The Rangers will likely play it safe with deGrom. They signed him to a five-year, $185 million contract this offseason, knowing that deGrom hasn’t made more than 15 starts in a season since 2019 and only a combined 38 starts over the past three seasons.