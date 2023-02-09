Ranking Eagles' and Chiefs' Skill Positions Ahead of Super Bowl LVII by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Super Bowl LVII will showcase some of the league’s premier offensive talent, so we went ahead and ranked our top five skill positions players on the field on Sunday. 1. Patrick Mahomes

What else is there to say? Patrick Mahomes is the best player on the planet and is set to play in his third Super Bowl in five years. He passed for 5,250 yards in the regular season and 41 touchdowns, leading the league comfortably. He will need all of that to hoist his second Lombardi. Concerns remain about his health, but he’s hiding it well enough to give us confidence that he’s at full strength.

Second in MVP running, Jalen Hurts has taken has been remarkable (unless you’re talking to Chris Simms). He’s 16-1 as a starter this year and making the most of the talent around him. The Eagles going 0-2 without Hurts on the field proves his value and has him in line for a $50 million salary in a few short weeks.

Travis Kelce has already been a force this postseason, and he’s ready to continue in a battle of siblings on Sunday. The Chiefs need Kelce to approach double-digit receptions to keep up with the Eagles, given that Kansas City doesn’t necessarily have forces at the other skill positions. We’ll see how much the Eagles’ can limit him since double-digit receptions are no problem for Kelce to reach.



A.J. Brown’s first season in midnight green could not have gone better. Finishing fourth in receiving yards in the regular season, landing just short of 1,500 yards, Brown found the endzone 11 times, good enough for third in the league in receiving touchdowns. He hasn’t been overly productive in the postseason because of the blowouts, but that trend will quickly break in an expected close game on Sunday.

5. DeVonta Smith

DeVonta Smith finished ninth in the league in receiving yards despite not recording a catch in the season opener. The former Heisman Trophy winner flies under the radar in NFL top receiver discussions, given that he’s flanked by A.J. Brown but offers some of the best traits in the league. Despite the slim frame, his route running is excellent, his body control is next level, and he has sure-fire hands. The Chiefs’ secondary will have their hands full covering the Eagles tandem.

Honorable Mentions: Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, Jerick McKinnon

Miles Sanders earned his first Pro Bowl nod this season, finishing fifth in the league in rushing yards with just under 1,300, along with 11 endzone trots. His dominant offensive line will anchor him much more, and with an expected close game, he’ll see a much higher volume percentage.

Dallas Goedert is one of the league’s premier tight ends but doesn’t see enough looks to break into the top tier with guys like Kelce. Goedert is an exceptional blocker, great after the catch, with his quarterback displaying great trust in him. He’ll make his presence known Sunday.

We’re favoring Jerick McKinnon over Isiah Pacheco because of the added element McKinnon offers in the passing game. He only notched two receptions this postseason, but in the final eight games of the regular season, he found the endzone eight times. With two weeks to prepare, I’m excited to see what Andy Reid and Co. draw up to get McKinnon more involved.