Ravens Hire Todd Monken as OC by SportsGrid 40 minutes ago

Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is returning to the NFL. According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Baltimore Ravens have hired Monken as their new offensive coordinator.

Ravens have decided on University of Georgia's Todd Monken as their offensive coordinator. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 14, 2023

“Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh. “He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

Monken replaces former OC Greg Roman, who resigned following Baltimore’s 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round.

The Illinois native spent the past three seasons with the Bulldogs, winning back-to-back National Championships (2021, 2022). Before he arrived in Georgia, Monken served as OC of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016-2018) and Cleveland Browns (2019).

Whether Monken will be coaching Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson remains to be seen, with the former league MVP scheduled to become a free agent this offseason.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Ravens at +1600 odds to win Super Bowl LVIII.