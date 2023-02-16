Rex Ryan a ‘Top Candidate’ for Broncos DC by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Could Rex Ryan be headed back to the NFL? According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Ryan has emerged as a â€œtop candidateâ€ for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator position.

Comeback? Rex Ryan has emerged as a top candidate for the #Broncos defensive coordinator job, per me and @MikeGarafolo. Ryan has been on ESPN after being fired by the #Bills in 2016. If all goes well, he could be headed back in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/pkPzR7SY1D — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 16, 2023

The news comes just days after the 60-year-old met with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Currently an analyst for ESPN, Ryan has been out of the league since 2016 after he was fired as head coach of the Buffalo Bills. The Oklahoma native also served as the New York Jets bench boss from 2009-2014, guiding the team to two straight AFC Championship Game appearances.

Before arriving in the Big Apple, Ryan spent three seasons (2005-2008) coordinating the Baltimore Ravens defense, a unit consistently ranked amongst the NFL’s best.

Should Ryan land the job, he will take over a Broncos defense that finished the 2022 campaign eighth in yards allowed (320.0 YPG) and 12th in scoring (21.1).

