Sabres Dealing with Injuries Ahead of Clash with Capitals by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Buffalo Sabres are pursuing their first playoff berth since 2011, but they’ll have to get past the Washington Capitals without two of their most significant contributors.

The team’s official Twitter account confirmed that Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch would miss Sunday’s matinee. Dahlin is listed as day-to-day, while Tuch is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Per GM Kevyn Adams, Alex Tuch is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.



Rasmus Dahlin is out today. He is considered day-to-day. — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 26, 2023

Dahlin has been a revelation for the Sabres. The former first-overall selection leads the team in ice-time, playing across all strengths, and is tied for the second-most points.

Coincidentally, the skater he’s tied with is Tuch. Both players have accumulated 62 points this season, spending time on the top line and powerplay unit together.

Victor Olofsson is the top candidate to replace Tuch on the first line, while Owen Power could be called upon to absorb Dahlin’s workload on the blue line.

Despite the injuries, the Sabres remain favored to win, priced as -115 chalk, per the betting info from FanDuel Sportsbook.