Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15

Date: 02/15/2023 Time: 08:00 PM Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Utah Jazz Open +7 -108 O 239.5 -110 +250 Current +10 -110 239 -110 +360 Memphis Grizzlies Open -7 -112 U 239.5 -110 -310 Current -10 -110 239 -110 -460

Utah Jazz Projected Lineups: 1. PF Lauri Markkanen 24.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists 2. C Walker Kessler 8.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 3. SG Jordan Clarkson 21.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 4. PG Collin Sexton 14.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists 5. C Kelly Olynyk 11.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists 6. SG Talen Horton-Tucker 7.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists Memphis Grizzlies 1. PG Ja Morant 27.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists 2. PF Jaren Jackson Jr. 16.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists 3. SG Desmond Bane 21.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists 4. SF Dillon Brooks 14.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists 5. C Xavier Tillman Sr. 5.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 6. PF Brandon Clarke 10.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists

Utah Jazz DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Mon, Feb 13 IND -1.0 242.0 123-117 Sat, Feb 11 NY +5.5 230.0 126-120 Fri, Feb 10 TOR +8.5 231.0 122-116 Wed, Feb 08 MIN -8.0 233.0 143-118 Mon, Feb 06 DAL -9.5 222.5 124-111 Last 5 Against The Spread: Memphis Grizzlies DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Sun, Feb 12 BOS +3.5 224.5 119-109 Fri, Feb 10 MIN -6.5 231.5 128-107 Tue, Feb 07 CHI -9.5 231.0 104-89 Sun, Feb 05 TOR -1.5 229.0 106-103 Thu, Feb 02 CLE +6.0 223.0 128-113