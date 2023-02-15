Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Utah Jazz
|Open
|+7
|-108
|O 239.5
|-110
|+250
|Current
|+10
|-110
|239
|-110
|+360
|Memphis Grizzlies
|Open
|-7
|-112
|U 239.5
|-110
|-310
|Current
|-10
|-110
|239
|-110
|-460
Projected Lineups:
Utah Jazz
|1.
|PF
|Lauri Markkanen
|24.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
|2.
|C
|Walker Kessler
|8.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Jordan Clarkson
|21.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|4.
|PG
|Collin Sexton
|14.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
|5.
|C
|Kelly Olynyk
|11.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|7.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
Memphis Grizzlies
|1.
|PG
|Ja Morant
|27.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
|2.
|PF
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|16.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Desmond Bane
|21.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Dillon Brooks
|14.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
|5.
|C
|Xavier Tillman Sr.
|5.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|6.
|PF
|Brandon Clarke
|10.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Utah Jazz
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Mon, Feb 13
|IND
|-1.0
|242.0
|123-117
|Sat, Feb 11
|NY
|+5.5
|230.0
|126-120
|Fri, Feb 10
|TOR
|+8.5
|231.0
|122-116
|Wed, Feb 08
|MIN
|-8.0
|233.0
|143-118
|Mon, Feb 06
|DAL
|-9.5
|222.5
|124-111
Memphis Grizzlies
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Sun, Feb 12
|BOS
|+3.5
|224.5
|119-109
|Fri, Feb 10
|MIN
|-6.5
|231.5
|128-107
|Tue, Feb 07
|CHI
|-9.5
|231.0
|104-89
|Sun, Feb 05
|TOR
|-1.5
|229.0
|106-103
|Thu, Feb 02
|CLE
|+6.0
|223.0
|128-113
Betting Insights:
Utah Jazz
- 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) against the spread off a win over their last 5 games
- 2-7 (.200) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 10 games
- 5-11 (.294) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 17 games
- 8-21 (.267) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 30 games
- have not covered in their last 6 games on the road off a win
Memphis Grizzlies
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread over their last 5 games