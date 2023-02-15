Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

3 hours ago

Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/15
Date: 02/15/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Utah Jazz  Open +7   -108   O 239.5   -110   +250  
 Current +10   -110   239   -110   +360  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -7   -112   U 239.5   -110   -310  
 Current -10   -110   239   -110   -460  
Projected Lineups:

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   24.9 Points, 8.6 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. C  Walker Kessler   8.2 Points, 7.6 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. SG  Jordan Clarkson   21.1 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PG  Collin Sexton   14.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. C  Kelly Olynyk   11.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Talen Horton-Tucker   7.5 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.5 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.7 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   21.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   14.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
5. C  Xavier Tillman Sr.   5.2 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   10.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Feb 13 IND -1.0 242.0 123-117
Sat, Feb 11 NY +5.5 230.0 126-120
Fri, Feb 10 TOR +8.5 231.0 122-116
Wed, Feb 08 MIN -8.0 233.0 143-118
Mon, Feb 06 DAL -9.5 222.5 124-111

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Feb 12 BOS +3.5 224.5 119-109
Fri, Feb 10 MIN -6.5 231.5 128-107
Tue, Feb 07 CHI -9.5 231.0 104-89
Sun, Feb 05 TOR -1.5 229.0 106-103
Thu, Feb 02 CLE +6.0 223.0 128-113
Betting Insights:

Utah Jazz

  • 3-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) against the spread off a win over their last 5 games
  • 2-7 (.200) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 10 games
  • 5-11 (.294) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 17 games
  • 8-21 (.267) against the spread on the road off a win over their last 30 games
  • have not covered in their last 6 games on the road off a win

Memphis Grizzlies

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread over their last 5 games
Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related