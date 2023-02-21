Where Will Lamar Jackson Play in 2023? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

There’s a lot of speculation surrounding where Lamar Jackson will play quarterback in 2023, with multiple destinations making sense.

The Baltimore Ravens have until March 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET to reach an agreement on a long-term contract with Jackson, but if they can’t, the franchise made it clear they’ll use the franchise tag. His contract total will depend on which franchise tag the Ravens use, with the non-exclusive tag for quarterbacks set at $32.4 million and the exclusive franchise tag likely over $45 million. The NFL’s window for franchise tagging opened today, so the conversation surrounding the Ravens and Jackson is heating up.

There appears to be a strained relationship between Jackson and Ravens’ management. There’s an apparent disconnect between how Jackson’s camp views his value and how much the organization wants to commit to him long-term. That’s created speculation about whether or not Jackson has a future with the club.

Because of those questions, let’s look into some potential landing spots for Jackson.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore is still Jackson’s most likely landing spot heading into the 2023 season. It’ll be challenging to work out a trade right now, knowing that Baltimore would want a giant package in return for their franchise quarterback. The grass isn’t always greener, and both parties have found success together, so they’re likely the best suited to find some common ground. Jackson had to have some say in the Ravens hiring of Todd Monken as offensive coordinator, which could push him to reach a new level. Injury concerns are still prevalent for Jackson, but few quarterbacks have a more dynamic impact on the field when healthy.

If it’s not the Ravens, there’s no shortage of NFL teams that could use a quarterback of Jackson’s ability.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders need a new quarterback, and Jackson could be the perfect fit. Head coach Ron Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would be a solid duo to unlock Jackson’s game-changing talents. The Commanders were in the playoff hunt last season with lackluster quarterbacks, so imagine what they could accomplish with Jackson at the helm.

Atlanta Falcons

With a run-heavy offense under head coach Arthur Smith, Jackson could easily slot into the Atlanta Falcons’ offense. Falcons’ fans could flashback to the positive aspects of the Michael Vick era, with Jackson lining up behind center. They could make some serious noise with Jackson in a wide-open NFC South.

New York Jets

There will likely be a quarterback opening in New York as the Jets build a roster that would complement Jackson’s skillset. It’s unknown if the Jets are giving up on Zach Wilson, but Jackson would be a significant upgrade at the position and help elevate the team into a contender.