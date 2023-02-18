Will Giants' Michael Conforto Be Ready for Opening Day? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Michael Conforto is expected to be ready for Opening Day for the San Francisco Giants, Evan Webeck of the San Jose Mercury News reports.

Conforto missed all of the 2022 season due to shoulder surgery. While he is expected to start off only playing designated hitter in spring training games, it shouldn’t take long before he plays the outfield. The former Met is expected to handle right field when the Giants open their regular season in the Bronx versus the New York Yankees.

Conforto signed a one-year/$18 million contract with the Giants in December. This was a make-good deal, as he will be trying to parlay a big season into a much bigger contract after the 2023 campaign.

The Giants may have landed Conforto, but they had a rough off-season. They lost Carlos Rodon to the Yankees, couldn’t get Aaron Judge to leave those same Yankees, and then decided to back out of a contract with Carlos Correa due to long-term concerns about his ankle.