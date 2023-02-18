Yankees' Nestor Cortes Threw Bullpen Session Friday by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Nestor Cortes threw a bullpen session Friday for the New York Yankees, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

According to the Yankees? workout schedule today, Nestor Cortes will throw off the mound. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) February 17, 2023

It’s incredible how quickly Cortes has gone from participating in the WBC for Team USA to suffering a hamstring injury that might keep him from making the Opening Day roster to a bullpen session that would seem to mean he won’t even miss a spring training start. Like many MLB teams, the Yankees don’t like their players participating in the WBC. They don’t want to chance that player getting hurt and missing time.

New York has already told Luis Severino they wouldn’t let him pitch, and once they heard about the injury to Cortes, no matter how minor it is, that might have been the excuse they needed to get him back to the club.