Aaron Rodgers Having Conversations with Jets by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

According to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke with New York Jets brass on Monday as rumors of a potential trade continue to heat up.

The #Jets and Aaron Rodgers did speak yesterday, per sources, as @wingoz said.



Rodgers still hasn?t made a decision about his future yet though. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) March 7, 2023

While Rodgers has yet to announce a decision on his playing future, should the four-time MVP return for a 19th NFL season, he appears open to the idea of continuing his career outside of Green Bay.

Rodgers, who missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018, recently emerged from a darkness retreat, where he said he found a “deep calm” when determining his next steps.

“I finished those two days with deep love and admiration and blessings in a retired life of fulfilling all the needs that I have and spending time with the people that I love. And also going back and playing. Not playing out of spite or to prove something to someone, or for the money, but playing because I fell in love with this game when I was six years old.”

With Derek Carr signing a four-year deal with the New Orleans Saints, the Jets are likely in “Rodgers or Bust” territory. That said, landing the 39-year-old would instantly make Gang Green viable Super Bowl contenders, something fans have not been able to say for quite some time.

Stay tuned.

You can find the latest NFL odds over on FanDuel Sportsbook.