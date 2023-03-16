Blues G Jordan Binnington to Have Hearing Thursday by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to the NHL’s Department of Player Safety, St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington will have a hearing on Thursday.

St. Louis? Jordan Binnington will have a hearing today for Roughing/Unsportsmanlike Conduct on Minnesota?s Ryan Hartman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 16, 2023

Binnington faces potential discipline for roughing Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman during Wednesday’s 8-5 loss. The 29-year-old punched Hartman with his blocker after the latter celebrated a goal in the second period, receiving a match penalty and a game misconduct.

Binnington said postgame he was surprised to have been ejected:

“A little bit. I don’t think I caught him too clean with my [blocker] going after him. Like I said, he’s pretty good at diving. That’s his game and that’s totally fine. … If they don’t want to stay in there and compete until that end, that’s fine, but that’s it, that’s the ref’s decision and that’s fine.”

Hartman offered choice words of own, saying:

“I mean, those blockers aren’t soft. We don’t have much protection on our face. I’d say so [it was a cheap shot]. It’s nothing new from him. He’s been doing stuff like this for a while.”

Binnington has struggled this season, posting a 22-24-5 record with a 3.39 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage.

