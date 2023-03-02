Buy or Sell: New York Rangers Will Win Stanley Cup by SportsGrid 11 minutes ago

You could argue that the New York Rangers won the trade deadline, as they added two of the best offensive talents available. Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrick Kane have made their way to the Big Apple, and the team now has one of the best offenses in the league.

Despite being quite inconsistent this season, the Rangers still have one of the better records in the league, going 35-17-9. With just 21 games remaining, they sit comfortably in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Let’s dive into New York’s current odds to win the Stanley Cup on the FanDuel Sportsbook and break down whether or not that bet has any value.

Before making their blockbuster trades, New York ranked in the bottom half of the NHL in both chances created and shots on goal. The additions of Tarasenko and Kane directly address those issues. Tarasenko has already scored three goals for his new team, while Kane should benefit from the change of scenery after a mediocre season in talent-poor Chicago. Showtime has scored seven goals in his past four games.

With Igor Shesterkin between the pipes along with Adam Fox and Jacob Trouba on the backend, the Rangers boast one of the stingiest defenses in the league. Add their high-flying offense, and they have the makeup of a team that could do serious damage in the playoffs. Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck – no team in the NHL can outscore them.

Coming off a Vezina-winning year, Shesterkin is still one of the most reliable goaltenders in the league. He started the season slow but has bounced back in a big way, going 17-6-4 since December.

The Rangers also have a great fit at head coach Gerard Gallant. In just two years at the helm, Gallant has already led the Rangers as far as the Conference Finals. He has created an identity in how the team plays and has the best winning percentage of any coach in the club’s history (67%).

In my opinion, the Rangers are being overlooked at +1400 to win the Stanley Cup. Both of their new wingers bring experience to this team, as both have raised Lord Stanley before. Furthermore, both Tarasenko and Kane are known for elevating their game in the postseason. Gallant’s team has the third-best record in the NHL since 2023 began and the fourth-best away record this year. They also boast the seventh-best defense. Everything suggests a deep Cup run for this team, who has all the intangibles needed to win the whole thing.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Rangers at +1400.