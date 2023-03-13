Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Requests Trade by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Could star running back Austin Ekeler have played his last down in a Los Angeles Chargers uniform?

Chargers? RB Austin Ekeler is requesting permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade after preliminary talks with the team aimed at a contract extension did not progress, his agent Cameron Weiss told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2023

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ekeler has requested permission from the Chargers to speak with other teams about a potential trade as contract talks between he and the organization have stalled.

The 27-year-old is entering the final year of a four-year, $24.5 million contract inked in 2020 and carries a cap hit of $6.5 million next season.

Undrafted out of Western Colorado in 2017, Ekeler has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Bolts. The Nebraska native has blossomed into one of the league’s most productive and versatile backs, racking up 3,195 total yards (1,826 rushing, 1,369 receiving) and 38 touchdowns over the past two seasons. While he’s getting closer to the age where running backs tend to decline, Ekeler should have one or two more elite seasons left in him.

It is not yet clear if Chargers brass will grant Ekeler’s request.

