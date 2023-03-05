Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Charlotte Hornets
|Open
|+8.5
|-108
|O 224
|-110
|+300
|Current
|+8
|-110
|226.5
|-110
|+260
|Brooklyn Nets
|Open
|-8.5
|-112
|U 224
|-110
|-375
|Current
|-8
|-110
|226.5
|-110
|-320
Projected Lineups:
Charlotte Hornets
|1.
|PG
|Theo Maledon
|5.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
|2.
|SG
|James Bouknight
|4.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|3.
|C
|Kai Jones
|2.7 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
|4.
|C
|Mark Williams
|8.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
|5.
|SF
|Gordon Hayward
|14.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
|6.
|PG
|Terry Rozier
|21.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
Brooklyn Nets
|1.
|PG
|Dru Smith
|2.8 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
|2.
|SG
|David Duke Jr.
|2.9 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
|3.
|SG
|Cam Thomas
|11.0 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
|4.
|SF
|Joe Harris
|8.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
|5.
|C
|Nerlens Noel
|2.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
|6.
|SG
|Seth Curry
|10.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:
Charlotte Hornets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|ORL
|+3.5
|225.0
|117-106
|Wed, Mar 01
|PHO
|+10.5
|228.0
|105-91
|Mon, Feb 27
|DET
|-7.0
|234.0
|117-106
|Sat, Feb 25
|MIA
|+6.5
|229.0
|108-103
|Fri, Feb 24
|MIN
|+7.0
|241.0
|121-113
Brooklyn Nets
|DATE
|OPP
|SPREAD
|TOTAL
|SCORE
|Fri, Mar 03
|BOS
|+10.5
|227.5
|115-105
|Wed, Mar 01
|NY
|+7.5
|223.5
|142-118
|Tue, Feb 28
|MIL
|+7.0
|231.5
|118-104
|Sun, Feb 26
|ATL
|+6.5
|233.0
|129-127
|Fri, Feb 24
|CHI
|+2.0
|222.0
|131-87
Betting Insights:
Brooklyn Nets
- 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 15-5 (.750) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023
Charlotte Hornets
- 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
- 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023