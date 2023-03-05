Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05

Date: 03/05/2023 Time: 06:00 PM Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline Charlotte Hornets Open +8.5 -108 O 224 -110 +300 Current +8 -110 226.5 -110 +260 Brooklyn Nets Open -8.5 -112 U 224 -110 -375 Current -8 -110 226.5 -110 -320

Charlotte Hornets Projected Lineups: 1. PG Theo Maledon 5.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists 2. SG James Bouknight 4.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 3. C Kai Jones 2.7 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists 4. C Mark Williams 8.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists 5. SF Gordon Hayward 14.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists 6. PG Terry Rozier 21.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists Brooklyn Nets 1. PG Dru Smith 2.8 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists 2. SG David Duke Jr. 2.9 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists 3. SG Cam Thomas 11.0 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists 4. SF Joe Harris 8.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists 5. C Nerlens Noel 2.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists 6. SG Seth Curry 10.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Charlotte Hornets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 ORL +3.5 225.0 117-106 Wed, Mar 01 PHO +10.5 228.0 105-91 Mon, Feb 27 DET -7.0 234.0 117-106 Sat, Feb 25 MIA +6.5 229.0 108-103 Fri, Feb 24 MIN +7.0 241.0 121-113 Last 5 Against The Spread: Brooklyn Nets DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE Fri, Mar 03 BOS +10.5 227.5 115-105 Wed, Mar 01 NY +7.5 223.5 142-118 Tue, Feb 28 MIL +7.0 231.5 118-104 Sun, Feb 26 ATL +6.5 233.0 129-127 Fri, Feb 24 CHI +2.0 222.0 131-87