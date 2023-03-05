Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

by

3 hours ago

Charlotte Hornets vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 03/05
Date: 03/05/2023
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Barclays Center
Betting Odds @ FanDuel
    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +8.5   -108   O 224   -110   +300  
 Current +8   -110   226.5   -110   +260  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -8.5   -112   U 224   -110   -375  
 Current -8   -110   226.5   -110   -320  
Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Theo Maledon   5.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
2. SG  James Bouknight   4.3 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
3. C  Kai Jones   2.7 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists
4. C  Mark Williams   8.1 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 0.4 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   14.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PG  Terry Rozier   21.4 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. PG  Dru Smith   2.8 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
2. SG  David Duke Jr.   2.9 Points, 0.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
3. SG  Cam Thomas   11.0 Points, 1.7 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
4. SF  Joe Harris   8.1 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. C  Nerlens Noel   2.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 0.5 Assists
6. SG  Seth Curry   10.1 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 ORL +3.5 225.0 117-106
Wed, Mar 01 PHO +10.5 228.0 105-91
Mon, Feb 27 DET -7.0 234.0 117-106
Sat, Feb 25 MIA +6.5 229.0 108-103
Fri, Feb 24 MIN +7.0 241.0 121-113

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Mar 03 BOS +10.5 227.5 115-105
Wed, Mar 01 NY +7.5 223.5 142-118
Tue, Feb 28 MIL +7.0 231.5 118-104
Sun, Feb 26 ATL +6.5 233.0 129-127
Fri, Feb 24 CHI +2.0 222.0 131-87
Betting Insights:

Brooklyn Nets

  • 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 15-5 (.750) at home as a favorite in 2022/2023

Charlotte Hornets

  • 2-3 (.400) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • 1-4 (.200) on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related