Colts' Former Pro Bowl Center Ryan Kelly Available via Trade by SportsGrid 18 minutes ago

The NFL offseason wheels continue to churn, and the Indianapolis Colts could be the latest team looking to move on from a franchise cornerstone.

Jeremy Fowler states former Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly is available for a potential trade.

Sources with several NFL teams say #Colts? three-time Pro Bowl center Ryan Kelly is available for potential trade.



That and much more in our last-minute NFL free agency buzz (@DanGrazianoESPN and me)https://t.co/A65LV4MSbn — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2023

The Colts drafted Kelly with the 18th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Since then, the Alabama Crimson Tide product has spent seven seasons with the team, starting 97 games and appearing in three Pro Bowls. Although Kelly appeared in all 17 games in 2022, this was the first time he wasn’t named to the Pro Bowl since 2017.

Indianapolis owns the fourth pick in the upcoming draft, but they have several holes to fill on its roster. Moving on from Kelly could afford the team some much-needed capital to compete in the 2023 campaign.

Without meaningful adjustments, the Colts will falter in the uncompetitive AFC South.

For now, they are priced as +18000 longshots on the Super Bowl futures board at FanDuel Sportsbook.