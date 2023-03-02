Connor McDavid Continues To Rewrite History In The NHL by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Connor McDavid is an alien living among humans. On Wednesday, he scored two goals in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This marked his fifth straight multi-goal game, making him just the fifth player ever to do that in NHL history. The Great One, Wayne Gretzky, didn’t even do it.

That's five consecutive two goal games for Connor McDavid! ? pic.twitter.com/yWPjmuEobL — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2023

Putting up video game numbers, McDavid is in the best form of his career and has further proven himself as the best player in the world. The 26-year-old is running away with the Hart Trophy, scoring 52 goals and 66 assists in 62 games this season. His 118 points are 28 more than any other player.

â€œHe’s coming at teams at a certain level of pace that backs them off. He’s willing to shoot through traffic, and gets to hard areas to score,â€ Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said of McDavid.

Earlier this month, McJesus became the fifth fastest player to reach 800 career points. A few days later, he reached the 50-goal mark for the first time in his career. If he scores multiple goals on March 3 against the Winnipeg Jets, McDavid will become the second player ever to record six straight multi-goal games.

At his pace of 1.9 points per game, Edmonton’s captain is projected to finish with 156 points this season. Only Mario Lemieux and Wayne Gretzky ever scored more. McDavid is only 11 points away from recording the highest points season of the 21st century.



Talk about out of this world.

