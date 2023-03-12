Dolphins Acquire Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey from Rams by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After weeks of speculation, Jalen Ramsey is on the move.

Adam Schefter reports the Los Angeles Rams traded the former All-Pro cornerback to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Hunter Long and a third-round draft pick.

As noted, the trade will be processed on Wednesday when the 2023 NFL season officially begins.

Trade is now agreed to, per sources:



?Dolphins get Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey.



?Rams get 2023 third-round pick (No. 77) and TE Hunter Long.



Trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins. pic.twitter.com/0KJIeoS6fj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2023

Ramsey has spent seven seasons in the NFL, earning a Pro Bowl nomination in all but one of those campaigns.

The 28-year-old was drafted fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to LA in 2019.

Ramsey helped the Rams hoist the Vince Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LVI.

Further, the former Florida State Seminole has totaled 452 tackles throughout his career, with 19 interceptions and 92 pass deflections.

Hunter Long has started two games in two seasons with the Dolphins, hauling in one of three targets for eight yards.

The Dolphins are trying to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills, who have established themselves as perennial contenders in the AFC East.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Fins priced at +2500 on their Super Bowl futures board.