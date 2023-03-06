Grizzlies HC Taylor Jenkins: No Timeline for Ja Morant's Return' by SportsGrid 21 minutes ago

Addressing the media following Sunday’s 135-129 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said there is no timeline for star point guard Ja Morant’s return.

Morant was suspended for at least two games after brandishing a gun during an Instagram Live video filmed early Saturday morning.

“We have said that it’s going to be at least these two games,” said Jenkins. “I mean, this is going to be an ongoing healing process. … It’s really not a timetable situation.”

Morant released a statement and said he takes “full responsibility” for his actions.

“I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire organization for letting you down,” the statement read. “I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better methods of dealing with stress and my overall well-being.”

In the meantime, Tyus Jones will continue to fill the void left by Morant’s absence. Jones was spectacular Sunday, tallying 25 points, 12 assists, three rebounds, and five steals en route to a whopping 61.6 FanDuel points.

The Grizzlies are back in action on Tuesday when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers.