Jalen Carter Posts Bond, Returns to NFL Scouting Combine

On Wednesday night, Jalen Carter made a brief trip to Athens, Georgia, to be booked on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. It’s reported that he posted the $4,000 bond and has returned to Indianapolis for the 2023 Scouting Combine.

Charges against Carter stem from a January 15 car crash that killed a Georgia teammate and staff member. The crash occurred on the day of the parade celebrating the Bulldog’s second straight National Championship.

According to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Carter and Chandler LeCroy, the Georgia staff member killed in the crash, were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing…They switched between lanes, driving in opposite lanes of travel, and overtook other motorists driving at high speeds.”

One of the most exciting prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, Carter was expected to be drafted in the top five. He is not expected to drop heavily, but his stock might take a hit since it was announced he would not be doing any on-field workouts at the NFL Combine.

He is not expected to be disciplined by the NFL, as the charges occurred before he was drafted. Although not working out, Carter will still meet with teams over the next week.

