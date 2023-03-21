LB Dont'a Hightower Announces Retirement by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower is stepping away from the game.

According to The Players’ Tribune, Hightower has announced his retirement from the NFL after ten seasons (2012-2021).

The 33-year-old spent his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and being named to two Pro Bowls.

“Today, I am officially retiring from the NFL,” Hightower wrote. “I know these announcements always feel bittersweet, but I can’t think of a better story than the one I wrote in New England. A decade, three Super Bowls, two Pro Bowls, and the birth of my son – all playing for one franchise. How many guys have a story like that? So this is a happy day for me, and I just wanted to let you all know how much I appreciate you embracing a Southern kid from Lewisburg, Tennessee.”

Drafted 25th overall out of the University of Alabama, Hightower appeared in 117 NFL games, recording 569 tackles and 27.0 sacks.

You can find the latest NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.