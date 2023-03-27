Mavs' Luka Doncic Has Technical Foul Rescinded; Will Play Monday vs. Pacers by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA has rescinded Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic’s 16th technical foul, and he will be available for Monday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers.

The NBA has rescinded Dallas star Luka Doncic's 16th technical foul, making him eligible to play tonight vs. Pacers. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2023

Doncic initially received the tech during Sunday’s 110-104 loss to the Charlotte Hornets – Dallas’s fourth straight defeat.

The Mavericks’ struggles have begun to weigh on the 24-year-old, Doncic saying Friday:

“I think you can see it with me on the court. Sometimes, I don’t feel it’s me. I’m just being out there. I used to really have fun, smiling on the court, but it’s just been so frustrating for a lot of reasons, not just basketball.”

Dallas’s acquisition of fellow superstar Kyrie Irving has failed to have its desired effect – the Mavs just 7-13 since his arrival.

It’s hard to blame Doncic for the team’s woes as the Slovenian native is averaging a career-high 33.1 points along with 8.7 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 60 games this season.

The Mavericks sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-39 record.

You can find the latest NBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.