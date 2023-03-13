MLB Betting Insights: Cardinals Favored to Repeat as NL Central Champions in 2023 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After capturing the NL Central crown in 2022, the St. Louis Cardinals are once again poised to enter the season as favorites to win the division. It was a disappointing playoff run for St. Louis, which saw them exit in the Wild Card round, but the lackluster overall talent in this division has them in an excellent position to make noise again.BetMGM NL Central Odds

Favorites : Cardinals -125

: Cardinals -125 Highest Ticket%: Cubs, Reds 29.0%

Cubs, Reds 29.0% Highest Handle%: Cardinals 42.4%

Cardinals 42.4% Biggest Liability: Reds

The offseason for the Cardinals saw two future Hall of Famers, Yadier Molina, and Albert Pujols, hang up their cleats. For the first time in nearly two decades, the Cardinals will have a new backstop after they signed Willson Contreras in free agency to a 5-year, $87,500,000 contract.

The new addition gives the Cardinals a catcher with offensive pop, albeit with some question marks about his defense. Still, with the young talent set to graduate to the Major Leagues in 2023 (we’re looking at you, Jordan Walker), the Cardinals are listed as –125 favorites to win the division.

Despite the optimism, the Cardinals have registered the third-highest ticket percentage out of the five NL Central clubs. You have to factor in that the Cardinals are favorites here and the value prices for other teams, such as the Cincinnati Reds (+6600) and Chicago Cubs (+600).

The Reds and Cubs sit in a tie for the most bets in the division with 29% of tickets. Still, St. Louis has also accounted for 23.5% of tickets, for 42.4% of the handle. With nearly 50% of the money going toward St. Louis, some big-money bets have been trailing the reigning division champs.

The Milwaukee Brewers boast the second-shortest odds to win the division at +160, but they haven’t generated much interest in the betting market, compiling just 4.5% of tickets for 2.6% of the handle.

The biggest liability to capture the NL Central for the book is the Cincinnati Reds, due mainly to their long-shot odds.